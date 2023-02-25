Election highlights: Port Harcourt and South east

No bombing has been reported today in PH and Rivers State contrary to expectations. There is a report of ballot box snatching in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local council area, and one case of beating a candidate last night in PH.

There is heavy presence of security across the state capital.

2. No Sit-At-Home in South East.

The much-dreaded order for Sit At Home in the SE turned out an anti-climax. Instead, heavy turnout marked the voting. Pockets of shooting in some rural communities took place but normal voting continued.

3. Late arrival of INEC officials marked the exercise in many units across Rivers State.

4. BVAS failed to work in some areas. Gov Nyesom Wike could not vote until 1.20pm. The wife was not lucky at that point.

5. Voting is going on till late due to late starting by INEC and heavy turnout.

6. Some areas have concluded and counted