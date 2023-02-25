Election commences late in Abuja over late arrival of staff, BVAS malfunction

The ongoing election for the President and National Assembly members commenced well after the official time of 8:30am in most parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

This development is not unconnected with the late arrival of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad-hoc staff and malfunction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman had at his last briefing before the election on Friday reiterated that voting begins at 8.30am and ends at 2.30pm.

“However, any voter who is on the queue before 2.30pm will be allowed to vote even if voting goes beyond the official closing time. No voter will be disenfranchised,” he assured.

But in most of the polling units monitored by correspondent such as PU 001, PU 002, PU 025 inside Nyanya market; PU-043 Police outpost, PU-043, Angwandi, PU-014 VIO inNyanya, PU-010 in Asokoro, PU-011 Kabusa and PU-015 in Garki some poll officials arrived as late 10:30am.

Apart from the late arrival, voting could not commence immediately due to the malfunction of the BVAS which could not start up quickly and capture some prospective voters while some of the ad-hoc staff could not operate the machines in some PUs.

Some prospective voters expressed

angst and disappointment over the turn of events despite assurances from INEC that there will be a seamless process.

Speaking with correspondent, a prospective voter in Nyanya, Kene Agbaise said he was disappointed and discouraged over the whole situation but vowed to stay until he vote for candidate of his choice.

“The whole thing is an apology. It calls to question the promise by INEC that materials will arrive on time but we came here before 8am but it is almost 10 now the officials just came few minutes ago. No matter what they do, I will not go anywhere until I cast my vote for who I want,” he said.

Another prospective voter in Garaki,

Hanatu Audu said she was totally disappointed with the turn of events, including late arrival and malfunctioning of BVAS.

She said: “I am not impressed with INEC at all. The officials came and now the BVAS is delaying the whole process and time is fast going. I plan was to quickly vote and go back for my other activities but see me here.”

While there was impressive turn up by prospective voters to exercise their franchise in Abuja sub-urbs such as Nyanya and Karu low turn out was witnessed in polling units in the city centre like in those located around the International Conference Centre, venue of National Collation Centre; Radio House and Defence Headquarters.

A presiding officer who does want mentioned at the polling unit in front old parade ground where no voter was seen when correspondent visited at about 12 noon said less than half of the population turned up.

Asked whether voting has closed as the ad-hoc staff were sitting all alone, she said: “We have not even seen half of the voters. They are coming small, small so we are waiting some may still come.”