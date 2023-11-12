EFCC nabs 14 for alleged vote buying in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday arrested 14 people during the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states. These individuals were accused of participating in illegal vote buying, which can undermine the fairness of elections.

The EFCC shared this information on their X handle, formerly known as Twitter. They arrested these individuals at several voting centers across the states.

During these arrests, the EFCC seized a total of N11.04 million in cash, with N9.31 million taken in Bayelsa and N1.73 million in Imo. Additionally, two vehicles used in these activities were confiscated.

The EFCC said that they are determined to ensure justice by taking these individuals to court after completing their investigations. Their actions are part of a larger effort to combat election fraud and maintain the integrity of governorship elections.

The anti-economic crimes agency said that these actions highlight their commitment to preserving fair elections in these states by addressing illegal vote buying activities.

The statement reads, “Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 14 suspected vote buyers in Otuoke, Adawari playgrounds in Bayelsa State, and at various polling units in Imo and Kogi States.

“They were arrested on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in intelligence-driven operations that commenced several days before the ongoing governorship elections in the three states.

“Also, a total sum of N11,040,000 comprising N9,310,000 intercepted from suspected vote buyers and sellers in Bayelsa and N1,730,000 intercepted from electoral fraud suspects across Imo State, were also recovered from them.

“Also, two vehicles were intercepted from the suspects. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”