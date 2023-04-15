Edo supplementary election begins amid business activities, free movement

The supplementary election for some areas of the Edo State House of Assembly as well as the National Assembly has commenced with increased business activities and free movement of vehicles within the axis.

Security agencies such as officers of the Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were also present in the affected areas such as some wards and units in Oredo East, including Ward 01, Garrick Memorial school; Ogbe, Central Park, among others.

The supplementary election for the Edo State House of Assembly is currently taking place across several wards and units in Oredo East, Ovia South West and Egor, as well as Orhionmwon /Uhunmwonde federal constituency.

At ward 01 Garrick Memorial School and Ogbe Central Park, accreditation and voting commenced at 8:30am with few electorate on ground to cast their votes despite no restriction of movement.

Read also: Adamawa, Kebbi, others know fate today as supplementary election underway

It was further observed that most persons, including traders opened their shops and, according to them, it is better to sell their wares than to go to the field to cast their votes that will not count.

“Is there election today?” Sarah Okosun, a frozen food seller, asked indifferently.

Another trader, Chibuike Okeke, said: “After the one we did the last time, you don’t expect people to show concern about voting. People are not bothered. We voted for someone and they gave us another person like we do not have a voice of our own. The only people that are voting for now are those that came for the money.”

However, a septuagenerian, who spoke shortly after voting, expressed hope that her vote will count for her preferred candidate and urged other eligible voters to come out to vote.