Delta North Senator-Elect, Ned Nwoko, thanks voters for mandate

The Senator-Elect for Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko has expressed gratitude to the people of the district for his victory.

In a statement issued at his country home in Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North Local government area, the Senator-Elect said, it was heart-warming to have emerged the winner of the election held on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

According to him, “I feel honoured to enjoy this privilege of being your Senator.It is indeed, the will of God and your unfettered and implicit confidence in me.

“I honestly thank our men ,women and youths who trooped out in impressive numbers to vote.By your patriotic actions, you have all deepened democracy and guaranteed a better future for us all. Thank you for your support.

“It is time to face the reality of the moment. I want to assure you that my promises to promote the best interests of Anioma people and all residents of Delta North will be pursued with unwavering commitment. Let me restate my desire to engender good governance and positive development across Anioma land, ,through effective representation at the 10th senate. I will not disappoint you.

“Once again, I sincerely congratulate all of us for this great and memorable triumph. I say, thank you exceedingly,”

Nwoko stated.

Nwoko, international legal consultant and chancellor of Sports University, Idumuje Ugboko, scored 92,514 votes to defeat the Labour Party candidate, Kennedy Onochie Kanma who got 86,121 votes and the APC candidate, Peter Nwaoboshi, 36, 816. Nwoko was therefore, declared winner of the Delta North Senatorial election by the returning officer and Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba, Josephine Anene-Okeakwa.