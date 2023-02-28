Collation Officer suspends further collation of Rivers’ votes alleging threat to life

Further collation has stopped in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as the Collation Officer alleged threat to his life and family.

The Professor, Charles Atasi, rejected all entreaties and assurances of protection but demanded for the authorities to address the threats.

He said though the Labour Party was winning, their agents were sending him threats.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far released 21 out of 23 LGAs in the state with LP winning only in five and APC in 13, PDP in three, but the huge score by LP in PH seemed to wipe off APC’s advantage.

This morning in Port Harcourt at the State Collation Centre in INEC Rivers, Adias, who is Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, refused appeals from stakeholders, including assurances from the police, for him to conclude the process.

Ironically, the State Collation Officer said the death threats and calls he continues to receive are coming from persons claiming to be members of the Labour Party (LP) whose presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is leading the results in Rivers with just two LGAs to conclude collation.

If the remaining half of PH should post the kind of result the first half posted, Obi would obliterate the other parties.