President Muhammadu Buhari displayed his ballot after voting, revealing the party he voted for.

Buhari cast his vote at Polling Unit 003, in Daura, Katsina State, with his ballot paper showing that he voted for his party, the All Progressives Congress.

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, had recently criticised the Buhari-backed naira redesign as part of a plot to damage his chances at the election.