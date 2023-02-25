Bode George votes, says let the will of people prevail

Olabode George chieftain of the People’s Democratic (PDP) casted his votes about 11:45 am in his PU002 Ikoyi Lagos State.

Speaking with Journalists after casting his votes, the PDP chieftain expressed delight with the electoral process, noting that it was an improvement from the previous arrangement

He said the current naira redesign crisis in the country was indication that the current administration had failed Nigerians.



“This election is a make difference from what we have in the past, we saw it in Anambra, Ekiti and Imo States.

“Unlike in the past where thugs would have enter to cast away ballot papers and manipulate the process, but this would be different.

The PDP chieftain urge Nigerians to vote credible candidates in view of the poor governance in the country in the last eight year by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government at the federal level.

“It is time for the will of the people to prevail, Nigerians must vote for credible candidates at all levels, I wish Nigeria well. The CBN governor should resign because as you can they have failed the people”, he said.