Bayelsa poll: Police allege plot by politicians to cause trouble

The Nigerian Police has raised alarm over plot by some politicians to cause trouble and mar the electoral process during Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Making this known to newsmen in Yenagoa on Friday, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Department of Information and Communication Technology, Daniel Sokari-Pedro, said the politicians are deploying fake law enforcement agents.

Sokari-Pedro, who is also the coordinating DIG South-South, warned that if caught, such fake law enforcement agents would be decisively dealt with and prosecuted according to law.

He accused politicians of further charging the already tensed atmosphere by making inflammatory statements, which if not for the election would have had security implications.

Sokari-Pedro advised those behind the plots desist while stressing that the police are committed to peaceful and credible election in the state.

His words: “About three or so days I came here, the place has been inundated with complaints from several quarters, all of them having to do with this election issue in Bayelsa State. That is unfortunate.

“As it has to do with our preparation for the election, let me sound this loud and clear, that there is no place under the earth where election takes place that there is no complain, but this election complain should not be used to judge police preparedness.

“And, that should not in any way depreciate the election which has not taken place; whenever such complains come, we will surely investigate them.

“But, I want to appeal to politicians from all divides that they should stop condeming the police when election had not even taken place, and again politicians are charging the already tensed atmosphere by making inflammatory statements, statements ordinarily if not because of election, would have been termed to have security implications. But when police will get persons arrested for making such statements, they will say police is taking sides.

“So I want everybody to tread with caution. The election is just a few hours away, we should give peace a chance and ensure we don’t make unnecessary inflammatory statements.

“It has come to my notice that politicians have been using some fake law enforcement agents. I want to assure you that whether such law enforcement agents are fake or real, if they are arrested, they are in serious trouble. They will blame the day they were born into this world. I assure them whether they are fake or real, the issue is that they are disturbing the electoral process.”