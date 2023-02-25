Atiku optimistic about winning, but naira redesign has traumatised Nigerians

The Presidential Candidate of People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) and former vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar, says he is optimistic of winning the polls.

Atiku Abubakar said, Nigerians have been through hardship which happens to be one of the most difficult seasons of their lives with the lack of naira notes, a major challenge for their daily up keep.

He made the remarks shortly after acreditation and voting in his polling unit at Ajia ward 027 in Yola North.

Atiku said, “I am confident of winning the elections although I experienced a little challenge during accreditation.

“The naira redesign was a worthwhile exercise to the extent of curbing vote buying but on the accessibility of the new naira notes to the ordinary man on the streets, there is much work that needs to be done.”

Across various polling units in Adamawa state, elections generally started quite smoothly in most parts of the state except for some few delays mostly involving newly created polling units.

As at 8:30 am, accreditation of voters has already began and voters are seen queuing orderly and peacefully to cast their votes.

At one of the voting units in Alkalawa, in Yola North, as at 9:30 am, no voting is observed to have started yet as no INEC staff was present.

A voter, Daniel Ishaya,in Bachure Yola North said, “The voting has been going on peacefully and smoothly. I came even before the time of commencement of the accreditation, the INEC officials were also here early and voting has been going on fine. INEC must be commended.”

Another voter speaking said, “We are worried because no INEC staff has been on ground and we went to our former polling units and we were told that we have been relocated to this place but no one is here to attend to us.

Arriving one of the voting points at Gwadabawa ward, as at 10am, the INEC staff were seen setting up to commence elections activities. An INEC staff said, “Yes, we are just arriving, we had challenges locating the place because it was a new polling unit, but we have finally found it and we are ready to go.

“We apologise to all those that are voting here but we assure them that they will vote and will do all our best to ensure that no one is disenfranchised.”