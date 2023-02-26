APC’s Daniel, Adeola win senatorial seats in Ogun

Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun State has won the Ogun East Senatorial election in the State with 115,147 votes.

Daniel, the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candiate, won the Senatorial Poll conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.

The election results were announced by Christopher Onwuka, a Professor and INEC Returning Officer for Ogun East Senatorial District at the Ogun East Senatorial Collation Centre in Itoro Hall, Ijebu-Ode.

A breakdown of the results showed that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) came second in the senatorial election, polling 58,708 votes while the Labour Party (LP) followed with 13,061 votes.

Also, Adeola Solomon, who is Senator currently representing Lagos West Senatorial District at the Nigerian Senate, emerged winner of the Ogun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly Poll conducted by INEC on Saturday.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance and APC Senatorial Candidate, polled a total vote of 112,887 to defeat his closest rival of PDP, Ganiyu Dada Obanibasiri, who scored 60,189 votes, while the Labour Party (LP) candidate came third with a total vote of 19, 244.

BusinessDay reports that the results were announced by Oluseye Olusegun Onabanjo, a Professor from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) at the Oronna Townhall, Ilaro, the Ogun West Senatorial Collation Centre, Sunday evening.

Adeola, who had won all five previous elections consecutively, made another history by winning again in Ogun West from his present Senatorial District of Lagos West, making a Senator in the State and a Senator-elect in another State until the expiration of his current term in June this year.