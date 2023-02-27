APC’s Akinremi re-elected for Ibadan North

Olaide Akinremi, representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency, has been re-elected for the seat of Ibadan North Federal Constituency in Oyo State.

The All Progressives Congress member was reelected for a second term.

The election of the Ibadan North Federal constituency seat was held in all the 12 wards in the federal constituency on Saturday.

The result of the election was announced on Sunday at the Ikolaba High School in Ibadan.

While announcing the result ,the Returning officer, Adeleke Ayodeji Adewole declared that APC polled 21,135 votes in the constituency defeating his rivals, PDP’s Lanre Sarumi who scored 16, 060 votes while Accord’s candidate, Umar Faruk Arisekola-Alao scored 8,108 votes.

The returning officer said that the total votes cast were 56,798; valid votes were 54, 436 while 2,362 votes are rejected.

Reacting, Akinremi assured the people of his readiness to rededicate himself to the cause of his engagement as a lawmaker and representative of the people of the constituency.

He expressed gratitude to Almighty God and his constituents for the renewed trust and confidence reposed in him through his re-election.