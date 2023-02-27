APC wins three senatorial seat in Oyo

Sharafadeen Alli, former secretary to the state government, has been declared winner of Oyo South senatorial district.Alli former Chairman of Odu’a investment company defeated Joseph Tegbe and Kolapo Kola-Daisi, both formerly of the All Progressives Congress, APC, like him.

The returning officer, Wole Olatokun , a Professor of the department of Data and Information science, University of Ibadan announced that Alli scored a total of 111,513 votes to defeat all other candidates who contested the election while PDP polled 92,481. Accord garnered 33,641.

Also,Yunus Akintunde, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been declared winner of the Oyo Central Senatorial District Election held on Saturday.

Akintunde defeated the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Candidate, Bisi Ilaka, Accord Candidate, Dotun Nurudeen Faozey and other candidates.

Announcing the result, Adeniyi Olatubosun , a Professor said Akintunde of APC polled 108,776 votes, llaka of PDP has 101,213 votes, Faozey of Accord has 41,743 votes.

Likewise , the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Senator Fatai Abdulfatai Buhari winners of Oyo North Senatorial District Election.

The current Senator, Fatai Buhari won with 90,078 votes to defeat Akinwale Akinwole of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 77,034 votes.