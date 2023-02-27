APC clinches Ondo three senate seats, wins eight out of nine Reps elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has won all the three Senatorial seats in the State.

The party also clinched eight out the nine House of Representatives seats in the State. See the results below:

Senate

1. Ondo South Senatorial District

APC – 110,665

PDP – 65,784

2. Ondo Central Senatorial District

APC – 103,871

PDP – 74,702

3. Ondo North Senatorial District

APC – 115,933

PDP – 48, 842

House of Representatives

1. Owo/Ose federal Constituency

APC – 34,550

PDP – 20,865

2. Akoko South East /South West federal constituency

APC – 25,872

PDP – 18,403

3. Akure North/Akure South federal constituency

APC – 45,030

PDP – 34,059

4. Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency

PDP – 24,263

APC – 20,064

5. Ilaje/Ese-Odo federal constituency

APC – 26,306

PDP – 22,390

6. Irele/Okitipupa federal constituency

APC – 44, 638

PDP: 21,066

7. Akoko North East/North West federal constituency

APC – 51,532

PDP – 9,014

8. Odigbo/Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo federal constituency

APC – 36, 147

PDP – 19,167

APGA – 6,592

9. Ondo East/West federal constituency

APC – 38,491

PDP – 15,302