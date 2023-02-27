APC clinches Ondo three senate seats, wins eight out of nine Reps elections
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has won all the three Senatorial seats in the State.
The party also clinched eight out the nine House of Representatives seats in the State. See the results below:
Senate
1. Ondo South Senatorial District
APC – 110,665
PDP – 65,784
2. Ondo Central Senatorial District
APC – 103,871
PDP – 74,702
3. Ondo North Senatorial District
APC – 115,933
PDP – 48, 842
House of Representatives
1. Owo/Ose federal Constituency
APC – 34,550
PDP – 20,865
2. Akoko South East /South West federal constituency
APC – 25,872
PDP – 18,403
3. Akure North/Akure South federal constituency
APC – 45,030
PDP – 34,059
4. Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency
PDP – 24,263
APC – 20,064
5. Ilaje/Ese-Odo federal constituency
APC – 26,306
PDP – 22,390
6. Irele/Okitipupa federal constituency
APC – 44, 638
PDP: 21,066
7. Akoko North East/North West federal constituency
APC – 51,532
PDP – 9,014
8. Odigbo/Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo federal constituency
APC – 36, 147
PDP – 19,167
APGA – 6,592
9. Ondo East/West federal constituency
APC – 38,491
PDP – 15,302