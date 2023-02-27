Another SDP candidate cliches House of Reps seat for their term in Nasarawa

The current member of the House of Representative for Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency, Abubakar Sarki Dahiru, has been declared winner to return to the green chamber of the House on the platform of the Social Democratic party (SDP), with 37,369 votes.

Dahiru was one of the persons that was denied the ticket to fly the flag of the All Progressives Congress in it last primary elections.

This is the third term Dahiru is returning to the green chamber of the National Assembly, this time from an opposition party.

The incumbent defeated Dan-Bala Al-Makura of the APC with 35,400 votes, while the candidates of PDP, Ahmed Ibrahim Dallah, Labour Party, Agum Ali Akpandum, and NNPP, El-Yaku got 36,067 votes, 12,446, 2651 votes respectively.

Also, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Nasarawa/Toto Federal Constituency, Abdulmumin Ari emerged winner in the last Saturday’s National Assembly elections, with 29,475 .

Ari beat Ibrahim Dogara of the PDP and Yerima Al-Bashir of the SDP with 16,116 and 15,919 votes.

Also, Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba of the ruling all Progressives Congress (APC) scored 34,184 votes to represent the people of Awe/Doma/Keana Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

Nalaraba defeated Sulieman Abubakar Hassan of the Labour party, with 1718 votes, othman Ahmed of the NNPP scored 10,81, Bunu Yahaya Usman of the PDP got 32,306 votes while Adara Abdullahi got 522 votes in the election that took place last Saturday.

Both Ari and Nalaraba of the ruling APC are going to the House of Representative for the second term.