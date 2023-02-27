Anambra collation officer alleges threat to life

The Collation officer for Anambra South Senatorial zone at Nnewi South Local government Area of Anambra State, Prof. Chinwe Isibor, has raised the alarm over threat to life by suspected thugs.

Isibor alleged that she was threatened within the Collation centre for the Presidential election at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Headquarters in Awka and outside the premises.

It was learnt that following the alleged report, she was whisked away into hiding by the security agencies at about 2.56 pm.

Effort to get more details of the threat proved abortive.

Recall that there were also reports of alleged shooting by the thugs working for National Assembly Candidates in Anambra South Senatorial zone collation centre in Nnewi on Sunday.

An unconfirmed report claimed also that one of the SUV vehicle belonging to Chris Uba, the Senatorial Candidate of the people Democratic party (PDP) was riddled with bullets, and all the vehicle tyres shattered.

A witness told our Correspondent that the vehicle was taken away in the mid night Sunday, while those who took photographs of the vehicle had their smart phones seized.

However, no life has been reported lost in the incident which took place at Nnewi North Local Government area venue of the zonal Collation Centre.

The public Relations officer DSP Ikenga Toochukwu when contacted said he is yet to be briefed but will make some enquires .

Meanwhile result so far released across the Anambra State has shown that Labour party is leading with a wide margin Candidates of the party in all the Senatorial and House of Representatives election s are coasting convincingly to victory.

Results from INEC headquarters in Awka, as presented from Local governments on Sunday already collated shows that Sen. Victor Umeh, Tony Nwoye, are leading, while the YPP candidate, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah is leading in Anambra South Senatorial zone .

On the results of the presidential election presented so far from LGAs by the Vice Chancellor Federal University of Technology Owerri Prof. Nnenna Otti, the Anambra State INEC returning officer

Dunukofia LGA:

A: 09

AA: 03

AAC: 04

ADC: 08

ADP: 014

ADC: 222

APGA: 290

APM: 06

APC: 222

LP: 18,715

NNPP: 52

NRM: 03

PDP: 428

PRP: 00

SDP: 02

YPP: 56

ZLP: 56

Registered voters: 77,138

Accredited voters: 20,406

Rejected votes: 320

Total votes cast: 20,198

Ayamelum LGA:

A: 04

AA: 01

AAC: 01

ADC: 0

ADP: 01

APC: 145

APGA: 245

APM: 01

APP: 0

BP: 05

LP: 17,032

NNPP: 21

NRN: 03

PDP: 405

PRP: 01

SDP: 02

YPP: 101

ZLP: 09

Total votes cast: 89,388

Accredited voters: 18,386

Rejected votes: 320

Total valid votes cast: 19,862

Njikoka LGA

Reg voters 109,752

Accredited voters: 33,460

A: 12

AA: 02

AAC: 0

APC: 405

APGA: 507

APM: 13

APV: 05

BP: 24

LP: 31,368

NNPP: 64

PDP: 479

YPP: 57

ZLP: 147

Valid votes: 32,945

Rejected votes: 485

Total votes cast: 33,430

Ekwusigo LGA:

Registered voters: 86,874

Accredited voters: 22,896

A: 07

AA: 02

AAC: 01

ADC: 06

ADP: 04

APC: 159

APGA: 162

APM: 02

APV: 05

BP: 16

LP: 21,498

NNPP: 47

NRM: 02

PDP: 362

PRP: 02

SDP: 03

YPP: 123

ZLP: 39

Total valid votes: 22,440

Invalid votes: 368

Total votes cast: 22,808

Anaocha LGA:

Registered voters: 113,297

Accredited voters: 36,040

A: 24

AA: 05

AAC: 07

ADC: 23

ADP: 30

APC: 178

APGA: 468

APM: 33

APV: 11

BP: 25

LP: 33,695

NNPP: 151

NRM: 04

PDP: 584

PRP: 05

SDP: 03

YPP: 78

ZLP: 148

Total votes cast: 35,472

Rejected votes: 535

Valid votes: 36,007

AWKA SOUTH

Total No Registered voters 206,669

Total No of accredited voters 60,629

ADC: 20

APC: 305

APGA: 1118

LP: 56,498

PDP: 963

YPP: 46

ZLP: 140

Total Valid Votes 59,438

Total Regected Votes 1191

Total Vote Cast 60,629

Anambra North LGA

Registered voters: 62,949

Accredited voters: 13,744

A: 04

AA: 0

AAC: 03

ADC: 03

ADP: 01

APC: 360

APGA: 357

APM: 13

APV: 7

BP: 04

LP: 12,400

NNPP: 37

NRM: 01

PDP: 226

PRP: 04

SDP.