Anambra collation officer alleges threat to life
The Collation officer for Anambra South Senatorial zone at Nnewi South Local government Area of Anambra State, Prof. Chinwe Isibor, has raised the alarm over threat to life by suspected thugs.
Isibor alleged that she was threatened within the Collation centre for the Presidential election at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Headquarters in Awka and outside the premises.
It was learnt that following the alleged report, she was whisked away into hiding by the security agencies at about 2.56 pm.
Effort to get more details of the threat proved abortive.
Recall that there were also reports of alleged shooting by the thugs working for National Assembly Candidates in Anambra South Senatorial zone collation centre in Nnewi on Sunday.
An unconfirmed report claimed also that one of the SUV vehicle belonging to Chris Uba, the Senatorial Candidate of the people Democratic party (PDP) was riddled with bullets, and all the vehicle tyres shattered.
A witness told our Correspondent that the vehicle was taken away in the mid night Sunday, while those who took photographs of the vehicle had their smart phones seized.
However, no life has been reported lost in the incident which took place at Nnewi North Local Government area venue of the zonal Collation Centre.
The public Relations officer DSP Ikenga Toochukwu when contacted said he is yet to be briefed but will make some enquires .
Meanwhile result so far released across the Anambra State has shown that Labour party is leading with a wide margin Candidates of the party in all the Senatorial and House of Representatives election s are coasting convincingly to victory.
Results from INEC headquarters in Awka, as presented from Local governments on Sunday already collated shows that Sen. Victor Umeh, Tony Nwoye, are leading, while the YPP candidate, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah is leading in Anambra South Senatorial zone .
On the results of the presidential election presented so far from LGAs by the Vice Chancellor Federal University of Technology Owerri Prof. Nnenna Otti, the Anambra State INEC returning officer
Dunukofia LGA:
A: 09
AA: 03
AAC: 04
ADC: 08
ADP: 014
ADC: 222
APGA: 290
APM: 06
APC: 222
LP: 18,715
NNPP: 52
NRM: 03
PDP: 428
PRP: 00
SDP: 02
YPP: 56
ZLP: 56
Registered voters: 77,138
Accredited voters: 20,406
Rejected votes: 320
Total votes cast: 20,198
Ayamelum LGA:
A: 04
AA: 01
AAC: 01
ADC: 0
ADP: 01
APC: 145
APGA: 245
APM: 01
APP: 0
BP: 05
LP: 17,032
NNPP: 21
NRN: 03
PDP: 405
PRP: 01
SDP: 02
YPP: 101
ZLP: 09
Total votes cast: 89,388
Accredited voters: 18,386
Rejected votes: 320
Total valid votes cast: 19,862
Njikoka LGA
Reg voters 109,752
Accredited voters: 33,460
A: 12
AA: 02
AAC: 0
APC: 405
APGA: 507
APM: 13
APV: 05
BP: 24
LP: 31,368
NNPP: 64
PDP: 479
YPP: 57
ZLP: 147
Valid votes: 32,945
Rejected votes: 485
Total votes cast: 33,430
Ekwusigo LGA:
Registered voters: 86,874
Accredited voters: 22,896
A: 07
AA: 02
AAC: 01
ADC: 06
ADP: 04
APC: 159
APGA: 162
APM: 02
APV: 05
BP: 16
LP: 21,498
NNPP: 47
NRM: 02
PDP: 362
PRP: 02
SDP: 03
YPP: 123
ZLP: 39
Total valid votes: 22,440
Invalid votes: 368
Total votes cast: 22,808
Anaocha LGA:
Registered voters: 113,297
Accredited voters: 36,040
A: 24
AA: 05
AAC: 07
ADC: 23
ADP: 30
APC: 178
APGA: 468
APM: 33
APV: 11
BP: 25
LP: 33,695
NNPP: 151
NRM: 04
PDP: 584
PRP: 05
SDP: 03
YPP: 78
ZLP: 148
Total votes cast: 35,472
Rejected votes: 535
Valid votes: 36,007
AWKA SOUTH
Total No Registered voters 206,669
Total No of accredited voters 60,629
ADC: 20
APC: 305
APGA: 1118
LP: 56,498
PDP: 963
YPP: 46
ZLP: 140
Total Valid Votes 59,438
Total Regected Votes 1191
Total Vote Cast 60,629
Anambra North LGA
Registered voters: 62,949
Accredited voters: 13,744
A: 04
AA: 0
AAC: 03
ADC: 03
ADP: 01
APC: 360
APGA: 357
APM: 13
APV: 7
BP: 04
LP: 12,400
NNPP: 37
NRM: 01
PDP: 226
PRP: 04
SDP.