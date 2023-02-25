Aisha Buhari optimistic of APC’s victory in presidential poll

The first lady Aisha Buhari, has expressed optimism that the Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will win Saturday’s Presidential Election.

Aisha stated this shortly after she cast her vote at exactly 10:a.m. in Kafar Baru, Polling Unit 003, Sarkin Yara Ward, Daura, Katsina State.

“We are certain by God’s grace that APC will win and I am calling on all Nigerian women and youths to be law abiding, especially during and after the elections.

“They should cast their votes peacefully and wait for the result and by the grace of God we shall get there,” she said.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for introducing the new Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), saying it would ensure accuracy in the process.

Read also:Ad hoc staff flee as thugs disrupt election in Kogi

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting commenced at the polling unit about 8:40a.m., where the first lady and other members of the first family cast their votes.

NAN reports that INEC’s sensitive and non-sensitive materials arrived the venue on time.

NAN also reports security personnel, anti-graft agencies including Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) operatives were on ground to monitor the process.

NAN further observes that the voter’s turnout was high.