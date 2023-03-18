Adeleke encourages Osun residents to ‘come out and vote’

Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has encouraged residents of the state to come out and vote ,assuring them of their safety and security.

Some polling units visited by our correspondent in Osogbo witnessed low turnout of electorate as electoral officers were patiently waiting for them to co.e out and vote.

Speaking early this morning at his Country Home,Ede, Adeleke said, “You are still at home? Come out now and use your PVC as a democrat. It is safe outside. Exercise your right to vote and be voted for.

“Don’t be scared to abandon your right to vote. Security agencies are in top form to ensure that your vote and my vote count. I have issued relevant directives to service commanders to secure lives and properties as we all vote today.

“I need you, good people of Osun state, to vote massively. If you love democracy and good governance, stand up now and face your polling units.”