Abiru wins East Senatorial seat for APC in Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Adetokunb Abiru, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as the winner of Lagos East Senatorial District election.

Professor Simeon Adebayo Oladipo, the Senatorial Returning Officer, announced Abiru as the winner on Monday in Lagos.

The Returning Officer for the East Senatorial District, who declared the results at about 12.48 p.m. at INEC Collation Centre, in Somolu, said that Abiru secured 178,646 votes.

With the figure, Oladipo said that Abiru beat his closest opponent, Akobada Nicholas Adekunle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 80, 249 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Presidential and National Assembly elections were held nationwide in Nigeria on Saturday.

NAN also reports that the East Senatorial District comprises of Somolu, Kosofe, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki and Ikorodu local governments.

According to Oladipo, nine political parties contested for the East Senatorial election seat.

The returning officer said that the election was contested and the candidates recorded the following votes.

Imumolen Ehijele Benedict, A, scored 2, 211 votes: Ashiru George Olalekan-Honey, ADC, scored 14, 713 votes; Olowolayemo Temitope Temitayo, BP, scored 1,049 votes and Lawal Nurudeen Folorunsho, NNPP, scored 7,305 votes.

Others are Ediale Christopher, NRM, scored 508 votes; Oluwaranmilowo Mayowa, SDP, scored 6,009 votes and Obadiaru Charles Imuenoghonwen, YPP, scored 4, 345 votes

Oladipo said, “I, Prof. Simeon Adebayo Oladipo, hereby, certify that I am the Returning Officer for the Lagos East Senatorial election, Somolu, held on the 25th day of February, 2023 that the election was contested

“Abiru having scored the highest votes at the election, has won the Lagos East Senatorial seat.

“l, hereby, declared Abiru Mikhail Adetokunbo, winner and returned elected on 27th February, 2023.

“Abiru Mikhail Adetokunbo of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes, he is hereby declared the winner and returned elected on 27th February, 2023,” Oladipo said.