A new dawn beckons, all eyes on INEC

Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the results of the presidential election held on Saturday in which a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari would emerge.

Across the country, Nigerians are hopeful that the next leader will steer Africa’s most populous nation and biggest economy on a new course after years of worsening insecurity and hardship.

In what is termed the biggest democracy in Africa, a total of 87.2 million Nigerians collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and were eligible to cast their votes according to the electoral commission.

Also, 468 federal lawmakers stood election. It is the first of the general election, with the governorship and state assembly to be held in two weeks.

The eighteen presidential candidates and their parties are Christopher Imumolen (Accord), Hamza Al-Mustapha (AA), Omoyele Sowore (AAC), Dumebi Kachikwu (ADC), Yabani Sani (ADP), Bola Tinubu (APC), Peter Umeadi (APGA), Princess Ojei (APM) and Charles Nnadi (APP).

Others are Sunday Adenuga (BP), Peter Obi (LP), Rabi’u Kwankwaso (NNPP), Felix Osakwe (NRM), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Kola Abiola (PRP), Adebayo Adewole (SDP), Ado Ibrahim Abdulmalik (YPP) and Dan Nwanyanwu (ZLP).

However, just like it was predicted the contest has been fiercely contested between the candidates of the four dominant parties in the country; Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Across the country there is apprehension on the likely outcome of the poll in the camps of the major contenders with early results seen so far.

Although the election was largely peaceful in some states, there are pictures, videos on social media to confirm earlier threat of violence to voters in some parts of the country.

Although reporters at locations across the country saw a mixed picture, with delays of several hours in some places while voting got underway more swiftly at others.

Several election officials said they had been delayed by the late arrival of vehicles to transport them and the election materials.

Voting started late in some parts of Lagos State because the INEC officials did not arrive in some of those polling units until about 12 or 11am.

There was tension in Okota as residents lamented the slow voting process caused by the malfunctioning of the Biomodal accreditation system (BVAS).

An eligible voter, Emeka Onu described the slow process, but noted that he was willing to wait until the BVAS is rectified for him to cast his vote.

“I would wait to cast my vote, no matter the time, we have waited since we are ready to continue waiting,” Onu said.

Across the country sorting and counting of votes are on-going across, while INEC have suspended elections in 141 polling units of Bayelsa State.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, said the exercise was postponed in the affected polling units because the voting process was disrupted.

Meanwhile, after casting their votes, the presidential candidates have expressed optimism about their chances of emerging victorious.

Speaking after casting his vote, the presidential candidate of APC, Tinubu, said he is too confident of victory. The APC candidate also commended the voting process, saying it was going on smoothly.

Also speaking after voting in at his Amatutu ward two, polling unit 019, Agulu community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, expressed optimism about his chances of emerging victorious.

“This election is very important to Nigeria, and I have confidence of victory.

“I have the mental capacity, energy and drive to lead this country. We need to get things right in Nigeria,” Obi said.

Similarly, the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku equally expressed optimism of emerging victorious at the end of the exercise, after voting in his home state in Adamawa, saying that he is optimistic of emerging victorious at the end of the exercise.

“I expect that this is a more credible process and I think it is good we are improving with every election circle.

“I have cast my vote. I hope to emerge victorious. So far there is no problem with the process but we have to wait and see how the voting goes,” he said.

He stated that he had been contesting for presidency to ensure the development of democracy in our country as well improve the lives of Nigerians.

Speaking on his expectation, Joshua Olu, 41, a teacher said he was hopeful that the best candidate would emerge victorious after the presidential poll, but warned that INEC must allow the will of the people to prevail.

“The will of the people must prevail, we want that change. I mean the suffering is too much, just look at where we are now and where Nigeria was ten years ago.

“Check out the cost of living, even inflation rate. INEC must not temper with the will of the people, which is why we are coming out in large numbers to vote,” he said.