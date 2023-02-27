2023: Ex-Ondo deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi loses Ondo South senatorial seat

Agboola Ajayi, the former deputy governor of Ondo state has lost his election bid into the Senate to represent Ondo South on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ajayi, lost to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jimoh Ibrahim, in Saturday’s election.

The former governor, who left the ruling APC to the opposition PDP following the disagreement between him and his boss, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the diversion of derivation funds accrued to the state from the Federation Account was defeated by scoring 65, 784 votes while his main rival, Ibrahim polled 110,665 votes.

Meanwhile, Prof. Johnson Fashimilehin, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer on Sunday in Okitipupa declared Ibrahim winner of the poll.

“Having polled the highest number of votes of 110, 665 against 65, 784, I hereby declare, Ibrahim of APC winner of the election in Ondo South

“I Prof. Fashimilehin by the power conferred on me as the INEC’s Returning Officer for this election and having satisfied the highest number of votes, I hereby declared Ibrahim returned as elected,” Fashimilehin said.