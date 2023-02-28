2023: Azubogu congratulates Ubah

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate in the just concluded Anambra South Senatorial Election, Engr. Chris Emeka Azubogu has congratulated Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah on his victory in the hotly contested election.

In a statement released through his media office, Azubogu who currently represents Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency of Anambra state in the House of Representatives also extended profound appreciation to the Gov. Charles Soludo; the National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye and the party’s entire leadership and faithful.

He said he was also profusely grateful to his teeming supporters across board; family members and Anambra South in general for their unwavering support and patience throughout the campaign.

He said he remained immensely thankful for the inestimable show of love that he received while he vigorously campaigned for the Senate, pre and post primary.

The statement reads in part:

“I must appreciate His Excellency, Mr. Governor; party leaders, members and all those who followed and supported us from the primary election stage to the general election. Yes, we were hugely set back by the judgment against our candidature, which by the time it was reversed left us only about two weeks to campaign. Yet, you stood by us. Thank You.

“My mission in politics has always been to use the instrumentality of government to serve the people’s interest. Hence, my aspiration to represent the people of Anambra South in the Senate was borne out of a burning desire to progress my ‘Politics of Development’ aimed at propelling our zone to enviable economic and developmental heights through inter governmental collaborations.

“In the bid to actualize that vision, my team and I consulted widely. Armed with a message of hope anchored on conversations and solutions that would effectively address the multi-faceted challenges facing our senatorial zone, we vigorously interfaced with different strata of society.

“That was the situation before the setback brought about by the court judgment against my candidature ~ a development many saw as contrived to stall my progress in the race. Thank God that the Court of Appeal eventually restored my nomination barely three weeks to the election; though it was then almost too late to bridge the gaps and dislocations occasioned by that monumental setback.

“In everything we do, we give glory to God. I congratulate the winner of the contest, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah on his reelection and heartily wish him and our great zone well.

“To my lords, spiritual and temporal; and family members, I thank you profusely for your prayers and support throughout our campaign.

“To my fans across the political divides, I appreciate your unalloyed support while the race lasted.

“To Ndi Anambra South who were looking forward to my election while the process lasted, thank you for your prayers, encouragement, and kind wishes.

“I must also express profound gratitude to the 45,369 persons that voted for me without any form of peck or inducement; as well as those who wanted to vote for me but could not due to reasons occasioned by factors beyond their control.

“Even though I could not meet with most of you before the election due to the limited campaign window available to me after the Court of Appeal revalidated my candidacy, yet, you stood by and voted for me, even when I had nothing to share at the polling units.

“I sympathize with all my supporters harassed, intimidated or attacked by the anti-democratic elements on election day over their predicament; particularly those who were injured in the process. You did nothing wrong for supporting my candidacy and believing and trusting in the democratization process.

“To my friend who had his house burnt and his security detail killed in his village in Owerre-Ezukalla, Chief Edozie Madu and many who refused to bulge, even in the face of threats, intimidation and attempts on their lives, I cannot thank you enough for believing and standing by our collective aspiration until providence made it impossible.

“In all, May God’s name be praised; and may he avail us all the grace to move on” the statement concluded.

Signed:

Engr. Chris Emeka Azubogu

APGA Candidate in the just concluded Anambra South Senatorial Election; and Member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency.