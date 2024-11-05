Here’re seven states that could determine outcome of US election

Americans will be voting today in what can be described as a keenly contested election, but focus are on seven states, also known as the swing or battleground states, that can greatly influence the outcome of the elections and who becomes the next president.

The key swing states are: Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan. They will determine whether Donald Trump, Republican Party candidate, or Kamala Harris, Democratic Party candidate, wins the election.

The states hold a total of 93 electoral colleges and are expected to determine who wins the election.

Each of the 50 states is apportioned a certain number of Electoral College votes, in proportion to their population size. A presidential candidate must secure 270 electors to win.

Both candidates, knowing the impact of these states in their presidential ambition, had intense campaigns even till the eve of the election, Trump in Michigan, Harris in Philadelphia all in the efforts to sway voters and convince them that they are the best candidates.

Georgia

Georgia is crucial in this election as it has 16 electoral votes.

In 2020, Biden narrowly flipped a win over Trump with 10,000 votes and the Republican are hoping to win back the state.

Michigan

Michigan has 15 electoral votes. Donald won in the state in 2016, but was defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 race.

Detroit has a large black population, which is expected to favour Kamala Harris.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is considered crucial to the outcome of the race, as it boasts the most electoral votes – 19.

Trump lost to Biden in Pennsylvania in the 2020 election by a narrow margin, but he has strong support in rural areas and small towns.

Arizona

Arizona has 11 electoral votes. In the 2016 election, Donald Trump won in the state by a narrower margin but in 2020 Joe Biden defeated him in the state.

North Carolina

NC has 16 electoral votes. It is a Republican-dominated State. Trump won the state in both 2016 and 2020 elections and a repeat is expected this year.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes. The state has been a Republican state but returned to the Democratic fold in 2020, as Joe Biden won narrowly over Trump

Nevada

Nevada has 6 electoral votes. In 2016 Democrats won.ame also in 2020.

If Harris wins Pennsylvania along with Michigan, Wisconsin and a single electoral vote in Nebraska, she would reach 270 electoral votes even if she were to lose the remaining four swing states.

If Trump wins Pennsylvania, and holds all the states he won in 2020, he would need to also flip Georgia to win.

Share