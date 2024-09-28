FG declares Oct 1 public holiday

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, October 1, 2024, a public holiday. This is to commemorate the nation’s 64th Independence Day.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, interior minister, made the declaration on Saturday in a statement issued by Magdalene Ajani, permanent secretary in the ministry.

He stressed that the labour of our heroes past would not be in vain, noting that a “Nigeria of our dream can only be built when we unite.”

Tunji-Ojo congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad, stressing that their sacrifices would not be in vain. He urged citizens to continue to be steadfast in nation-building.

While Nigeria will celebrate its independence on Tuesday, some protesters are gearing up to demonstrate against poor management of the economy and rising hunger in the nation.

An earlier protest in August took place for 10 days, but it is not clear whether there were concrete achievements.