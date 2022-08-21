Day Okunbo’s family pledged to uphold father’s legacy

In their determination to keep alive the entrepreneurial and philanthropic spirit of their father, the children of the late Captain Hosa Okunbo recently launched a Foundation to sustain those legacies.

Part of the essence of the Foundation is also to sustain the love of their father for education.

These were contained in the speeches delivered by Olori Atuwase 111, her daughter, and his first son, Osahon Okunbo, during the occasion of the lunch of Wells Hosa Okunbo Foundation in Abuja, recently.

The daughter noted that her father was a visionary leader, who believed in birthing initiatives that would outlive him, while positively impacting lives within the nation and beyond.

The Olori said: “There’s a popular saying, ‘If you want to build a name for yourself, invest in great projects. But if you want to build a legacy, invest in people through different means, including great projects.’

“My father was keen on investing his resources in people and ideas, many of which have grown into institutions. He left an indelible mark in his sphere of influence – starting with us his children, and in his hometown Benin City community, with his Alma Mater from past learning institutions, and I dare say in his country, and beyond.”

According to her, “Typical of a true captain, he would always say ‘to know where you are going, you must know where you are coming from’ and so he had a rich understanding of our nation’s past, and the foresight to discern her potential future.”

She informed the august gathering that her father dreamt of establishing great institutions, with the aim of harnessing human capital.

“You see this in his businesses, such as Ocean Marine Solutions, whose aim is to bring lasting solution to oil theft and insecurity in the Niger Delta, and especially so in what he called his retirement project The Wells Hosa Greenhouse. His vision with the farm was to develop sustainable farming methods that would feed the continent and beyond while hiring and training thousands of Benin indigenes.

“The goal behind that vision was to equip bright minds, with the skills to compete and create value within the global space, which is pivotal to sustaining the economic recovery of West Africa. They say legacy is planting a tree whose shade you will never sit under. By the grace of Gods those of us that he left behind will finish what he started and ensure the many trees he planted grow to be strong institutions providing shade and solutions to many across the nation,” she said.

Announcing the birth of a new Foundation to drive the visions of her late father, she said: “Today is a dream come true because it attests to the validity of my father’s vision. He didn’t just raise us – his children – as an obligation; he poured his life into us. And today, we are here as living testaments of his Legacy, sacrifices, investments, and Love.

“At this juncture, it is with great honour, that I would like to announce, on behalf of the family, the launch of the Wells Hosa Okunbo Foundation.”

On the raison d’etre of the Foundation, the Olori said, it “is an expression of his undying legacy, established primarily to consolidate and continue his passionate commitment to raising world changers, in the core areas of education, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment in Nigeria.”

She pledged that “Through this outfit, we are determined to revolutionise the face of industrialisation in Africa and promote indigenous innovations that can boldly make a mark in the global space.

“The necessary systems for deployment are currently evolving and in the near future, we will be opening up opportunities for these expressions through access to funding.

“The dreams of the African Child are valid, and we are poised to release the momentum for these dreams to take flight. We look forward to building together with you in the days ahead.”

She reaffirmed that “My hope is that we would continue to reflect on our resolutions from today and implement them for the good of our country and humanity.”

In his welcome speech, Osahon Okunbo, first son of the late business mogul, who also is the executive director, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, said that the gathering was to “celebrate the great impacts of a man whose life continues to speak volumes till today. Not only are we celebrating a life well lived, but we are also setting the stage for continuity, to ensure that the vision of this great hero is sustained.”

Recalling the words of Richelle Goodrich that “You are here to make a difference, to either improve the world or worsen it. And whether or not you consciously choose to, you will accomplish one or the other,” he noted that their father (Hosa) “was a man on a mission; every moment had to count for something- whether he was spending time with his family, reviewing business opportunities, or designing practical systems and solutions for adding value to the lives of others, within and outside the country.”

According to Osahon, “His legacy of impact will always be felt and celebrated. Long after today’s event is over, it is my deepest desire that your hearts will be ignited with the vision of impact and lasting change. I hope the core values of service, sacrifice, and significance, which my father boldly embodied, will linger in your hearts and spur you on, as you journey through life purposefully.”

Goodluck Jonathan, a former president of Nigeria, who was at the event with his wife, Patience, also gave the keynote address

Jonathan said: “Okunbo will continue to be remembered by many, not only in his family and community, but across the nation, because of the impactful friendship and relationships he cultivated while alive.

Jonathan, who spoke on ‘Lasting Legacy: Key to Nigeria’s Development Issues,’ said that legacy aggregates the estate left to someone by a dead relative.

“On the other hand, it could refer to positive deeds, conducts and actions that combine to define an individual from which relatives could draw an advantage.

“For instance, a candidate for a particular position in an institution may receive preferential consideration over others because of a good name or legacy left by a family member, probably a parent, who passed through the establishment,” he said.

He admonished Nigerians not to give up despite the hydra-headed challenges bedeviling the country, but use the opportunity provided by the current political cycle to take decisions that would help renew hope, restore what had been lost and rebuild the country.

“Despite all we have been through, I do not believe that we should lose hope in our country. Every political cycle provides us with the ample opportunity to take decisions that would help us renew our hope, restore what had been lost and rebuild our country.

“Ahead of 2023 elections, we are getting ready to be wooed and wowed at campaign grounds by various politicians seeking different offices. But these thoughts are beyond 2023. It is about Nigeria and the kind of leadership it deserves now and in the future to ensure that our country assumes its rightful place among the comity of nations.

“My charge to Nigerians is to be circumspect in the exercise of their voting rights. We must shift away from the politics of bread and butter and ensure that we do not elect leaders that will buy our conscience today and mortgage the future of our children and grandchildren. We should endeavour to elect only those that will leave legacies of unity, peace and development,” he said.

According to him, “Our political leaders should worry about the depth of their footprints and the kind of legacies they are leaving behind. And I do not mean this to apply to only leaders at the national level. Those who also lead at various capacities in politics and business, be they councilors, council chairpersons, governors, lawmakers at both state and national levels as well as boardroom gurus should be bothered about the value of their leadership style.”

Jonathan noted that the essence of leadership is to drive initiatives that seek to build sustainable societies and make the lives of the people better and more meaningful, and every political leader should, in a moment of introspection, spare a thought for the legacy he or she would leave behind.

According to him, the essence of leadership is to drive initiatives that seek to build sustainable societies and make the lives of the people better and more meaningful, and every political leader should, in a moment of introspection, spare a thought for the legacy he or she would leave behind.

Rounding off his speech, the former President said: “Let me end this speech where I started it by saying a few more things about Captain Hosa Okunbo and the lasting legacies he left behind.

“As a businessman, one thing I know that endeared him to people across different social status was his warmth, openness and generosity. If he was not a pleasant and sociable fellow, probably we would not have been friends and I could not have been here today.

He was an entrepreneur who carved a niche for himself by investing in people and in those businesses that make significant impact in the Nigerian economy and lives of the people.

“Captain lived a life of philanthropy. Although he achieved so much as a business man and invested in big enterprises, he will perhaps be remembered more for his large heart, spirit of philanthropy and love for the needy.

“One of his legacies that will continue to endure is that he nurtured and mentored many to become responsible members of the society, including his children who he gave the best guidance in character and education.

“I am not surprised that they have continued in the family tradition by showing good examples in business, philanthropy and friendship.”