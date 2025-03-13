Name: Ogheneyoma Odjighoro

Organisation: Aluko & Oyebode | ALN

1. What inspired you to pursue a legal career?

My desire to study law and pursue a legal career stemmed from a memorable childhood experience. Growing up, I often heard people in my locality say that women had no rights, and our primary purpose was marriage and family. It became an ingrained mindset that shaped the way many young girls from my community saw themselves and their futures. But even as a child, I questioned this narrative. Why should a girl’s dreams be limited by tradition rather than ambition?

This question fueled my passion for justice, and this eventually led me to the legal profession. I discovered that law could be a valuable tool for progressive change. I viewed law as a medium to not just challenge outdated norms, but to empower people, protect the vulnerable, and create a society where rights are respected and adequately enforced.

2. What was a defining moment in your legal career that shaped your professional trajectory?

A defining moment in my legal career occurred when I had the opportunity to work with Shehu Mustafa—a remarkable leader and brilliant legal practitioner who not only believed in my potential but actively invested in my growth. At a time when I was still finding my footing in the profession, he entrusted me with a high-stakes fundamental rights infringement case that many assumed would be handled by an experienced senior lawyer.

It was an overwhelming responsibility, but his confidence in me never wavered. He not only assigned me such a case, but he also advocated for me, ensured I was recognized for my contributions, and pushed me to step into my own authority. Under his mentorship, I learned that leadership is not just about legal knowledge; it is about courage, strategic thinking and planning, and the ability to stand firm even in the face of challenges.

My victory in the case was a turning point, not just professionally, but personally. It validated my ability to take on complex legal matters and reinforced the power of having someone who sees your potential even before you fully acknowledge it yourself. That experience shaped the way I approach my career today, not just as a lawyer, but as someone committed to advocating for others, just as Shehu Mustafa did for me.

3. What role have networks and communities played in your career progression?

I am firm believer in the mantra that success is not achieved in isolation but rather with collaboration. Throughout my legal career, networks and communities have played a vital role in shaping my growth, and providing the support needed to navigate challenges.

From mentors such as the late Dr. Khrushchev Ekwueme, Mark Mordi SAN, Femi Olabisi, Toritseju Dottie, and Shehu Mustafa who have guided me through critical career decisions to peer networks that provided encouragement in difficult moments, the power of community has been undeniable. Beyond professional communities, I believe it is also important to nurture and develop communities in your personal life. These personal communities help you navigate the changing seasons and tides of life that can impact your career if not properly addressed. My personal communities include a network of close friends, family, and even some colleagues. They provide the needed support and ensure the ‘life balance’ I need in the attainment of work-life balance.

Being a beneficiary of various networks and communities and seeing how impactful it has been on my career progression has strengthened my resolve to mentor and support other young lawyers, ensuring that the next generation benefits from the same sense of community that has been instrumental in my journey.

4. How can the legal industry better support and accelerate the progress of women in leadership roles?

The legal industry can better support and accelerate the progress of women in leadership roles by advocating for and implementing policies that support women’s growth. By addressing the systemic barriers that women face, we create a clearer and smoother path to leadership. This means the use of flexible working arrangements, equal access to career opportunities and high-profile matters/transactions, whistleblowing policies to report sexual harassments and hostile work environments, access to proper mentorship and sponsorship, and leadership development programs specifically designed to prepare women for leadership roles.

Additionally, the legal industry needs to tackle the outdated biases that exist against women in leadership roles. Too often, women are judged more harshly than men when they assert themselves in leadership positions, which in turn could discourage young female lawyers from aspiring to such heights of leadership. These biases can be addressed through training and building a culture that values different leadership styles rather than forcing women to fit into a rigid image that is inimical to the professional growth of the woman.

When young women see more female leaders being recognized and celebrated, it sends a powerful message that leadership is not reserved for a select few, it is possible for anyone with the drive, determination, and skills.

5. What is one policy or initiative whose implementation would support gender equity in the legal profession?

A key initiative that would support gender equity in the legal profession is the implementation of transparent and equitable path to leadership policies in law firms, corporate legal departments, and public sector legal offices.

Legal institutions should adopt clear, measurable, and bias-free criteria for promotions to ensure that women have an equal shot at leadership positions. This initiative would include the use of standard evaluation metrics and regular audits or assessment of the progression systems in place on the path to leadership.

By making the path to leadership fair and transparent, this initiative would help dismantle long-standing gender disparities in legal career advancement, ensuring that female lawyers have the same opportunities to rise as their male counterparts.

