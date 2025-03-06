Name: Oluwatobi Omotayo

Professional summary

Tobi is an Associate in the firm’s Company Secretarial and Corporate/Commercial Practice Groups. She excels in integrating dynamic legal principles across various disciplines and industries. Her intellect, passion, and commitment make her an exemplary team member. Tobi formulates tailored legal remedies and advises diverse regional and global corporations. Renowned for precise legal opinions and strategic counsel, she excels in sustaining robust client relationships, crucial for multimillion-dollar transactions.

Five questions with Tobi

What inspired you to pursue a legal career?

Growing up, I often heard people say, ‘Lawyers are liars.’ That statement intrigued me because I couldn’t understand why a whole profession would carry such a reputation. Instead of accepting it at face value, I became curious about what lawyers actually do. As I delved deeper, I realised that people only said this out of ignorance. Law isn’t about deception—it’s about structure, advocacy, and justice. I was fascinated by how the law touches every aspect of life, from human rights to business, and I knew I wanted to be part of it. Six years into my career, I’m even more convinced that the law is one of the most powerful tools for progress, and I’m proud to be part of a profession that provides solutions, not just arguments.

What was a defining moment in your legal career that shaped your professional trajectory?

A defining moment in my legal career was when I worked with a team in handling a complex corporate transaction that involved high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) early on. Despite my relatively young age at the time, my knowledge of the law and ability to apply it practically made me indispensable in the process. I realised that in law, expertise outweighs age and gender—if you know your stuff and can deliver results, even the most experienced business leaders will rely on you. That experience gave me the confidence to take ownership of my work and reinforced my belief that legal knowledge, when combined with strategic thinking and good interpersonal relationships skills, makes a lawyer invaluable. It also shaped my approach to my career—focusing not just on legal theory but on practical, business-oriented solutions that make a real impact.

What role have networks and communities played in your career progression?

Networks and communities have played a crucial role in my career progression. No man is an island, and in the legal profession, the right connections can give you access to solutions and knowledge that you may not readily have, especially as a young lawyer. One of the biggest advantages I’ve had is working in a top-tier law firm. I am surrounded by brilliant legal minds and being in such a dynamic environment has not only given me access to high-calibre professionals but also exposed me to complex transactions and high-profile clients. The reputation and structure of my firm has positioned me to build strong relationships with industry leaders, regulators, and other key stakeholders.

Beyond my immediate workplace, professional networks have been invaluable. Whether through mentorship, industry associations, or peer collaborations, I have gained insights and opportunities, that have accelerated my growth. The legal field is vast, and having a strong network means that when faced with complex issues, I can tap into the collective expertise of my connections to find the best solutions.

How can the legal industry better support and accelerate the progress of women in leadership roles?

The legal industry has made significant progress in advancing women into leadership roles, but more can still be done. Firms and organisations must be intentional about mentorship and sponsorship, ensuring women have access to key opportunities and advocates who champion their growth.

Flexible work policies should be embraced to accommodate the unique challenges many women face in balancing career and personal responsibilities. Leadership should recognise that performance and impact matter more than rigid work structures.

Inclusive leadership structures are also crucial in supporting career progression without unnecessary barriers. More women should be placed in high-stakes roles, leading major transactions and decision-making processes. Too often, women are overlooked for these opportunities, slowing their progression to leadership.

By fostering a culture of merit-based advancement and addressing unconscious bias, the industry can accelerate the progress of women in leadership and create a more equitable legal landscape.

What is one policy or initiative whose implementation would support gender equity in the legal profession?

One impactful policy that would support gender equity in the legal profession is the implementation of structured mentorship and sponsorship programs for women. While mentorship provides guidance, sponsorship goes a step further by ensuring women are actively recommended for leadership roles, high-profile cases, and key client engagements.

By formalising these programs within law firms and corporate legal departments, more women would gain access to career-defining opportunities, breaking traditional barriers to leadership. When combined with the implementation of clear, measurable diversity and inclusion targets for leadership roles and policies that promote work-life balance and address unbiased promotion criteria, the legal industry can achieve true gender equity.

