Unveiling our Keynote Speaker: Mrs Bolanle Austen-Peters

The Nigerian Bar Association Women Forum (NBAWF) is pleased to announce that Bolanle Austen-Peters, Founder of BAP Production, Terra Kulture, and Terra Academy for the Arts, is the keynote speaker for its 4th Annual General Conference and International Women’s Day event.

The event will take place on March 21 – 22, 2024, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, and will feature a keynote address by Bolanle Austen-Peters, on the theme, “Beyond the Balance Sheet: Redefining success for women in law”, panel discussions by eminent speakers, a welcome cocktail and formal dinner.

Bolanle Austen-Peters is a lawyer, multiple award-winning movie and theatre director/producer and cultural entrepreneur whose career journey has inspired many women worldwide, and named one of the most influential women in Africa by Forbes Afrique.

Several notable dignitaries will be present at the event including Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau SAN, President of the Nigerian Bar Association.

Speaking about the choice of Mrs Austen-Peters as the keynote speaker, Mrs Folashade Alli, SAN, Chairperson, Central Planning Committee, said, “It was a unanimous decision of the NBA Women Forum to invite Mrs Bolanle Austen-Peters as the keynote speaker for this year’s conference because of her accomplishments and recognition in Nigeria as one of the women that have played a pivotal role re-shaping the creative industry in contemporary Nigeria although she started her career as a Legal Practitioner. She embodies the essence of empowerment, resilience, and visionary leadership—qualities that are quintessential to the theme of our conference.

Mrs Bolanle Austen Peters’ journey exemplifies the spirit of challenging stereotypes and empowering women to pursue their aspirations fearlessly, irrespective of societal constraints or gender biases. We are honoured to have her as the Keynote Speaker.

Speaking on what to expect at the conference, she said, “Each year, the Annual General Conference builds on the successes of the previous years in terms of the calibre of speakers, session deliberations and overall experience at the conference. This year is no different, and we’ll have passionate and intelligent speakers, guests and attendees from across the nation. Furthermore, eh conference will reflect on the IWD theme and examine practical ways to implement it for female lawyers in Nigeria. This year’s IWD theme is, “Inspire Inclusion”, so expect well-reasoned, illuminating and open conversations around inclusion and the definitions of success for women in law. And of course, an opportunity to network with colleagues from across the nation.”

The NBA Women Forum is an arm of the Nigerian Bar Association that promotes the advancement of women in the legal profession and advocates for gender equality and women’s rights in Nigeria and beyond. NBA Women Forum is committed to creating a more inclusive legal profession and society that values and promotes the participation and leadership of women.

To register for the conference, visit – www.nbawomenforum.org.ng.