Top soft skills for Legal Industry positions

Soft skills are the hidden formula to client success for anyone working in the legal industry. Here are six soft skills to note in a clear and results-driven manner on your resume ahead of 2023

Empathy

In any client-driven job, it’s vital to be able to showcase that you’re an empathic communicator. This means you can patiently listen to and understand other people, at the same have a certain respect for the opinions of others. This is one of those soft skills that you can hint at by demonstrating the results you’ve achieved from client relations, with a focus on recommendations and returning customers.

Initiative

In spite of the fact that cooperation and collaboration are key in the legal system, your ability to make decisions on your own would set you apart from other candidates. Recruiters are always looking for independent and responsible professionals. Illustrate this skill set with specific examples of scenarios where you’ve had to take responsibility for your actions and have been successful.

Thinking outside the box

You’ve taken the time to familiarize yourself with the specifics of the case you’re dealing with, and, sometimes, taking the creative approach may be your winning ticket. This soft skill is beneficial for the growth of the whole industry – and more specifically, having a professional who can see beyond the ordinary can be a key selling point for law firms. Dedicate space within your resume to describe your creative approach to solving a particular problem (once again, including the facts and stats).

Public Speaking

Some may argue that this is the most important soft skill that anyone working in legal should either possess or acquire over time. There are various programs and certifications that coach you on how to perfect your public speaking abilities. If you’ve had the experience to speak in front of a judge or other fora, make sure that you have listed it within your resume.

Resilience

Having the confidence to act independently upon certain tasks and the resilience to try – again and again – are key skills for some of the best legal professionals. Because the judiciary process is a learning curve; you need to have the determination to speak up and never give up. This soft skill is especially important for junior professionals, so make sure that you can pinpoint on your resume a situation where you’ve had to deal with failure until you’ve succeeded.

Resolving Conflict

Dealing with conflict is at the heart of any legal action. Resolving conflicts is a vast term and may refer to various other soft skills, including multitasking, working under pressure, strategic communication, reliability, etc. Thus, ensure that this skill is suitably highlighted in your resume.