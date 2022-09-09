NOUN appoints Tonye Jaja as reviewer for Postgraduate Diploma in Legislative Drafting

In a letter dated 1st September 2022 and signed by the Dean, Faculty of Law, National Open University of Nigeria, Dr. Tonye Jaja was appointed to review the curriculum for the said programme to ensure its compliance with the National Universities Commission (NUC) guidelines.

Jaja is appointed as a consultant/facilitator to verify the curriculum and resources to be utilised in NOUN’s forthcoming Postgraduate Diploma in Legislative Drafting.

Jaja was appointed based on both his qualifications and cognate experience in the field of Legislative Drafting. He was awarded a Ph.D in Law degree with a specialisation in Legislative Drafting by the University of London.

In addition to subject matter competence, he also possesses competence in the application of information communication technology (ICT) in legal education having been awarded a certificate by the Center for Computer-aided Legal Education (CALI), USA in 2016.

Jaja was previously an instructor on the online postgraduate diploma in the Legislative Drafting programme of Athabasca University, Canada. He was the pioneer coordinator of the Online Postgraduate Diploma in Legislative Drafting programme of the National Institute for Legislative Studies, Abuja.

Since 2017, Dr. Jaja has served as the Secretary of the Association of Legislative Drafting and Advocacy Practitioners-ALDRAP with its national Secretariat at Suite 1.39 House of Representatives, National Assembly, Abuja.