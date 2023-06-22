NBASBL unveils World Bank Country Director for Nigeria as Keynote Speaker for its 2023 Conference

The Nigerian Bar Association, Section on Business Law (NBA SBL), is excited to announce the highly anticipated 17th Annual International Business Law Conference, scheduled to take place from July 5th to 7th, 2023, at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of the NBA-SBL, Ayoyinka Olajide-Awosedo, Chair of the Conference Planning Committee, states that she is honoured to introduce the esteemed keynote speaker for the Conference, Shubham Chaudhuri, Country Director for Nigeria at the World Bank.

She adds that Chaudhuri brings a wealth of experience and accomplishments to the conference, with his expertise in business and economic development.

“His keynote address will provide valuable insights into the evolving dynamics of the Nigerian business environment and emphasize the critical role of law, policy, and regulation in driving sustainable growth and economic development.”

“With the timely theme “The Nigerian Business Landscape: Priorities for Law, Policy, and Regulation,” the NBA SBL Conference 2023 is set to be the premier event for professionals, policy-makers, and industry leaders. This conference will provide a dynamic platform for insightful discussions and strategic collaborations aimed at shaping the future of business law in Nigeria.”

The NBA-SBL Annual Conference 2023 will feature a comprehensive program covering a wide range of topical issues crucial to the Nigerian business landscape such as:

1. Transforming Nigeria’s Business Environment: Unlocking Potential through Legislative and policy reforms.

2. The future of financial services regulations in Nigeria: Is there a need for a paradigm shift?

3. The Nigerian Start-up Act: From enactment to implementation; what’s next?

4. The Impact of Emerging Technologies and Digital Transformation on the Nigerian Business and Legal Environment.

5. Closing Nigeria’s infrastructural gap with Public-Private Partnerships.

In addition, the conference will focus on other sectors, including Mining, the Creative Industry, Agriculture, Energy, and Transport, providing valuable insights into these industries.

Registration for the NBA SBL Conference 2023 is currently ongoing, and interested participants can secure their spots by registering for the conference (either for in-person or virtual attendance).

Speaking about the benefits of the conference for participants, she said, “This is a unique opportunity to network with industry leaders, gain valuable insights from renowned experts, and contribute to shaping the future of business law in Nigeria.”

The NBA SBL Conference is an annual event that brings together legal professionals, policymakers, industry leaders, and experts to discuss key topics and trends in the Nigerian business landscape. With its focus on law, policy, and regulation, the conference serves as a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration, aimed at driving positive impact and advancement in business law in Nigeria.