Leading African law firms publish African Arbitration Case Review

Leading Law firms across the following African countries – Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda have published a comprehensive review of some of the most significant arbitration-related cases that have been heard in African Courts in the year 2022.

The African Arbitration Case Review is an innovative publication that features an analysis of over 30 arbitration cases from across Africa, covering a wide range of industry and legal issues.

The publication, said to be the maiden edition, provides a review of select and significant cases that were decided in 2022 that have had a significant impact on the development of Arbitration law and practice in the region.

The law firms that put together the report are Stren & Blan from Nigeria; AB & David from Ghana; Al Tamimi & Co from Egypt; ENSafrica from Mauritius and Bowmans representing Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Commenting on this publication, Amala Umeike, a Partner at the Nigerian Law Firm of Stren and Blan Partners and Naa Amorkor Amarteifio of the Ghanaian Law Firm of AB & David noted that the publication of this review would be of immense interest and assistance to Arbitration practitioners, academics, students of arbitration, industry players, as well as to anyone with an interest in the resolution of disputes in Africa.

Read also: NBA-SBL lauds new Business Facilitation Act

They also noted that the review will be a yearly publication and welcomed further contributions from other firms across the African region even as it is hoped that the review will contribute to the development of the practice of arbitration in Africa by promoting best practices, sharing knowledge and expertise, and fostering collaboration among legal practitioners.

The African Arbitration Case Review is available for download on the websites of any of the participating law firms.