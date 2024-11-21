IGP sues Andy Uba for alleged N400m appointment scam

Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP), has sued Andy Uba, a former senator representing Anambra South, over allegations of fraud.

Uba is facing a two-count charge alongside two others – Crystal Uba and Benjamin Etu.

The charge, dated October 8, was filed before Inyang Ekwo, a judge of a federal high court in Abuja.

Uba, Crystal, Etu and one Hajiya Fatima (now at large) were accused of conspiring amongst themselves to commit the alleged fraud in 2022.

They were alleged to have deceived one George Uboh into parting with N400 million on the promise that he would secure the appointment of the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Uboh had written a petition to the IGP stating that he had documentary and voice recording evidence.

The prosecution listed six witnesses to testify against Uba and other defendants in the suit.

On November 13, M.L. Anthony, prosecution counsel, had told the court that the defendants had been evading the service of the court documents despite being given administrative bail.

He said the defendants obtained a fundamental rights enforcement order which had prevented the police from bringing them to court.

The lawyer said it was not until after the order was lifted that the defendants were finally charged before the court.

Ekwo adjourned the matter to February 18, 2025, for arraignment of the

Share