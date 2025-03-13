Famsville, a prominent Pan-African commercial law firm, marked a significant milestone with the grand opening of its new office in Lagos. The event, held on March 6, brought together clients, business leaders, and key figures in Nigeria’s legal community to celebrate the firm’s continued growth and commitment to excellence.

The highlight of the occasion was the presence of the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL), who, along with her distinguished delegates, graced the opening ceremony. Their attendance underscored the firm’s strong standing within the legal profession and its role in shaping the business law landscape in Nigeria and beyond.

The event also attracted several high-profile General Counsel and corporate executives, including Isioma Okonkwo of Aviam Offshore Engineering Company, Olatomiwa Adedayo-Salawu of FanMilk, Seek Atitebi of Eleva Group, Chukwudi Ofili of Renew Capital, Bosun Famojuro, CEO of Eazy Credit etc. Their presence highlighted Famsville’s strong corporate partnerships and reputation as a trusted legal advisor to businesses across multiple industries.

Famsville’ expansion reflects its dedication to providing world-class legal services across various industries, with a focus on corporate law, dispute resolution, venture technology, regulatory compliance, Immigration, Finance etc. The new office symbolizes not just physical growth but also the firm’s unwavering commitment to innovation, client-centric solutions, and thought leadership in the legal sector.

Speaking at the event, the managing partner at Famsville, Dayo Adu, reiterated the firm’s mission to offer top-tier legal services while fostering a dynamic environment for legal excellence. Guests were given an exclusive tour of the new space, designed to enhance collaboration and efficiency in legal service delivery.

The opening ceremony served as a testament to Famsville’ reputation as a trusted legal advisor to corporations, startups, and multinational businesses operating in Africa. As the firm embarks on this new chapter, it remains dedicated to advancing the legal profession and supporting business growth across the continent.

