Detail commercial solicitors announces new co-managing partner, lead operating manager.

Detail Commercial Solicitors (DETAIL) Nigeria’s leading exclusively noncourt room solicitors’ firm, is delighted to make the following announcements:

TEMIDAYO AJAYI BECOMES CO-MANAGING PARTNER

DETAIL announces Temidayo Ajayi as Co-Managing Partner of DETAIL with immediate effect. DETAIL’s Committee of Partners has approved that current Managing Partner Dolapo Kukoyi (appointed 2021) hand the pedals to Temidayo Ajayi in January 2025. Temidayo who joined DETAIL in 2016 leads transactions in M&A, Private Equity, Technology/Digital Economy, and Capital Markets. Her expertise cuts across the corporate and commercial space.

ODUNOLA ONADIPE BECOMES LEAD OPERATING MANAGER

DETAIL announces Odunola Onadipe as Lead Operations Manager with immediate effect. DETAIL’s Committee of Partners has approved that the Lead Operations Manager shall take primary responsibility for the administrative aspects of the firm, whilst the Managing Partner focuses on the service side – brand enhancement, client value delivery and team enrichment. Odunola has worked closely with all Managing Partners in the last 12 years to enhance DETAIL’s workplace productivity.

Co-Managing Partner, Temidayo Ajayi: “I am glad to be a part of this evolution. The opportunity to continue building on our collective achievements excites me.”

Lead Operating Manager, Odunola Onadipe: ‘’DETAIL always scores high in ensuring job enhancements at every milestone, I look forward to this new challenge.’’

Managing Partner, Dolapo Kukoyi has been at DETAIL since its inception 19 years ago and had this to say: “As a product of organic growth over my years at DETAIL, it gives me immense pleasure to welcome Temidayo and Odunola into their new roles. This announcement signals that DETAIL walks the talk in creating an aspirational environment.’’

Founder and Lead Partner, Ayuli Jemide summed it up: “I have worked with Managing Partner, Dolapo, co-Managing Partner, Temidayo, and Lead Operating Manager, Odunola for many years. Dolapo’s remarkably distinct contributions to the growth of DETAIL under her helm have set the tone for Temidayo and Odunola. I, therefore, look forward to new bells and whistles from these stellar ladies who represent DETAIL’s ethos and dexterity’’

ABOUT DETAIL

DETAIL is Nigeria’s leading commercial solicitors firm specializing exclusively in noncourt room work. Our value add is to keep our clients proactive and productive. Our specialties include

Corporate & Commercial, Energy, Infrastructure & Power, Finance & Capital Markets, Private Equity, Tax, Real Estate & Construction, Technology & Digital Economy