Aluko & Oyebode appoints co-managing partner

Nigerian law firm Aluko & Oyebode has appointed dispute resolution and corporate expert Joke Aliu as its new co-managing partner. Aliu, who took up the position on 9 January, will be leading the firm along with Reginald Udom, who has been the managing partner since 2021.

Aliu said in a statement: “Reginald and I are fully committed to working collaboratively with the firm’s exceptional team to drive the effective execution of the firm’s strategy and extend the firm’s reach and brand in the coming years.”

The new co-managing partner brings nearly 20 years of litigation and arbitration specialisation to the role, including representation of Nigerian and multinational companies in state, federal and appellate courts in a range of sectors such as debt recovery, human rights, intellectual property (IP), energy and employment. She also advises clients on compliance, regulatory and company formation matters.

Aliu has been with Aluko & Oyebode since 2003, rose to partnership in 2015 as the firm’s first female litigation partner and previously managed the Lagos-headquartered firm’s Abuja location.

The new co-managing partner has provided guidance as a joint expert in Nigerian law, and delivered an expert report on the enforcement of foreign judgements at a County Court in the United Kingdom.

Her notable cases include representing the family of murdered Gambian journalist Deyda Hydara before the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Community Court in a lawsuit against the Gambian government in 2014, which held it liable for failure to investigate the reporter’s death in 2004. She also advised an international oil company at the ECOWAS court regarding a USD 653 billion claim by communities based along the Niger Delta in Nigeria for alleged gas flaring incidents.

Aluko & Oyebode recently joined Africa Legal Network (ALN) in June 2022, becoming the network’s representative firm in Nigeria after the departure of Lagos firm G Elias & Co in May of the same year. Aluko & Oyebode co-founder Gbenga Oyebode said the decision to join ALN would “greatly strengthen our ability to service our clients wherever they are operating on the continent”. The network has become increasingly closely integrated in recent years, as its founders aim to eventually create a single pan-African firm.