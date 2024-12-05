AELEX promotes sustainable development goals through its CSR initiatives

In line with its commitment to making a positive difference in the community, AELEX proudly announces the successful execution of its recent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, in which they provided meals to 1,000 underserved school children in low-income communities across Lagos, Nigeria. This was in collaboration with Lagos Food Bank Initiative (LFBI). This initiative reflects the firm’s dedication to supporting children’s health, well-being, and education through direct and impactful actions.

Through this programme which held on Thursday, 21st November, 2024, AELEX addressed the critical issue of child hunger and malnutrition, directly contributing to Sustainable Development Goals such as SDG 2: Zero Hunger and SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being. Providing children with nutritious meals helps them to concentrate on their studies, fostering an environment that promotes learning and growth.

This effort aligns with the firm’s core values of compassion, responsibility, and community support, as well as its long-term commitment to supporting Nigeria’s next generation.

Beyond meal distribution, the event featured engaging activities such as pep talks to inspire the children to continue learning, and enlightening sessions about the importance of nutrition and how it can impact academic performance. Volunteers from AELEX and Lagos Food Bank Initiative were on-site, creating a supportive and uplifting environment for the children and their teachers.

“At AELEX, we believe that our role extends beyond providing exceptional services to our clients; we have a responsibility to give back to the society that supports us,” said Theophilus Emuwa, a Founding Partner. “Feeding 1,000 school children is just one of the ways we are actively working to address social challenges and support SDG 4: Quality Education. We remain committed to making meaningful contributions that drive positive change.”

As a leader in the legal industry, AELEX understands the importance of using its resources and influence to support sustainable solutions that address critical issues facing communities. AELEX is eager to expand its CSR initiatives in the coming years, with a focus on programmes that advance education, health, and opportunities for Nigerian youths in alignment with SDG 1: No Poverty.

This feeding programme was part of a series of socially impactful projects led by the Firm aimed at creating equitable and prosperous communities. AELEX expresses gratitude to LFBI and other stakeholders whose contributions were pivotal to the success of this impactful project, and look forward to expanding its CSR initiatives in the years to come, continuing to support sustainable solutions and driving impactful changes in the lives of Nigerian youths.

