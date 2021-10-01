Zwarttech unveils website to optimise experience of hiring IT talents

In a bid to enhance professionalism and senior expertise in the tech industry, Zwarttech, a social impact startup that connects businesses with screened Senior IT experts in Africa, recently launched a new website.

The website which came from the need to optimise the experience of hiring new Senior IT experts aims at achieving this process within 24 hours.

“Zwarttech is always looking for innovative ways to make services straightforward. This is what we want to achieve with this new website. Beyond its colourful and beautiful interface, we are guaranteeing clients that applications for senior IT experts received on the website will be given the highest priority, and they will get their experts within 24 hours or less. This makes us the fastest out-Staffing and outsourcing platform.” Zwarttech founder and CEO Nelson Tosin Ajulo said.

The new website, which builds on the previous one, shows how businesses can hire senior IT experts within 24 hours.

Step 1:Describe Your Needs

A couple of questions will be asked to analyse your need, budgets and to ensure that the recruitment team can match the best suited remote Senior IT Expert to your team (Outstaffing Service) or project (Outsourcing Service).

Step 2: Interview or Scope of Work (SOW)

After the meeting, within 24hrs, two resumes of potential Senior IT Experts that match your need will be shared with you if you are engaging in Outstaffing Services and or Scope of Work (SOW) or a project that you intend to outsource. For Outstaffing, you will be asked for a convenient time to schedule an interview with the shortlisted candidates.

Step 3: Start Working

The initial process will continue until you are delighted with a candidate. Once the candidate is selected (Outstaffing Service) or satisfied with the SOW received (Outsourcing Service), you will sign a client’s engagement letter. The Senior IT Expert provided can start to work with you or your team immediately or on your outsourced project to Zwartech.

Step 4: Ongoing Support

A Customer Success Manager in the case of Outstaffing or Delivery Manager for Outsourcing is provided throughout the assignment or project to ensure timelines are met, and project requirements are fulfilled.

The website also features videos to showcase Zwarttech services and frequently asked questions (FAQs).

With the aim to align with its brand identity, mission, vision, and values, which are to connect senior IT experts from Africa with international jobs and promote diversity and inclusion, the website improved on its interface, thus making it easy for visitors to understand.

“With this approach, we believe we can create a just, equitable and inclusive world,” Ajulo said.

Organisations like Invest Africa, The Hague Tech, Startup Grind among others, are in partnership with Zwarttech to bridge the tech gap by removing obstacles, reducing risk, and providing access to the global market.

With its headquarters in the Netherlands, the company has offices in Nigeria, the UK and USA, and they are out to render innovative IT out-staffing and outsourcing services. Experts are from 15 African countries with the strongest IT pool such as Kenya, Nigeria, Morocco, and South Africa.