Zulum scraps biometric data capture for civil servants in Borno

Babagana Zulum, the Borno State Governor, has directed Mallam Fannami, head of service, to ensure that the biometric data of all staff employed in the state civil service are captured before the end of February.

Governor Zulum gave the directive on Tuesday in Damasak town while interacting with teachers from Zanna Umarti Primary School and Government Secondary School.

Zulum stated that he has issued a directive for the termination of the current biometric data capture process by the end of this month. He also directed that other means of authenticating information from civil servants should be devised immediately.

“This issue of biometrics is becoming worrisome. Once someone has a BVN or NIN, I think it is okay. We have to stop these biometrics. Head of the service, you have to take note that all biometric exercises should be concluded before the end of February. From March 1st, no more biometric exercise,” Zulum said.

He continued, “We have many methods of identifying duplication in the system. Once someone has a valid account number and BVN is linked, and has an NIN, any anomaly can be identified.”

He added, “Convey my approval to the Ministry of Finance and the biometric unit that all pending exercises should be concluded by the end of February.”Zulum affirmed.

Zulum expressed dismay that the biometric exercise subjects civil servants to undue stress, particularly teachers who have to leave their duty posts in order to meet deadlines.