Zulum moves to tackle insecurity in Borno with Almajiri education reform

Babagana Zulum, the Borno State Governor, has moved to tackle insecurity in the State through the inauguration of a summit aimed at reforming the Almajiri education system, a traditional Islamic method of learning widely obtained across States in Northern Nigeria.

The event which was held at the Conference Hall of Musa Usman Secretariat in Maiduguri was graced by education stakeholders, religious leaders, and community advocates to discuss innovative strategies to integrate the Almajiri system with basic formal education.

The summit provided a platform for participants to discuss issues, share insights and propose actionable solutions to the challenges faced by the Almajiri education system.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Zulum emphasised the need to address the root causes of insecurity through the provision of education for all citizens of Borno. The governor stressed that improper teaching of Islamic studies had contributed to emergence of Boko Haram insurgents in the State.

He noted that to curtail the adverse effects associated with Almajiri education; Borno State Government had established the Arabic and Sangaya Education Board, introducing a unified curriculum for Sangaya and Islamic schools.

Governor Zulum also stated that the reform included establishing Higher Islamic Colleges that cater specifically for Almajiri children, blending religious and secular curricula and equipping them with skills vital for their personal development and future employment opportunities.

“The Sangaya Reform is a great development and will give Almajiri a better chance in life, particularly the introduction of integrating Western education, vocational, numeracy and literacy skills into the centres, which are also described as Almajiri and Islamic schools,” he said.

“Distinguished guests and esteemed educationists, government’s intention was to streamline the informal and formal education systems to quality integrated Sangaya school for admission into colleges and universities”, he added.

Earlier, Shiekh Arabi Abdulfatahi, Chairman of Borno State Arabic and Sangaya Education Board, expressed gratitude to Governor Zulum for giving the Board the necessary support in discharging its duties.

The guest speakers, Mustapha Gwadabe, Profeasor from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and Mohammed Alhaji, Professor from the University of Maiduguri, stressed urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul of the Almajiri system.

Share