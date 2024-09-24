Zulum flags off distribution of relief to victims, as flood account hits N7.5b

Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno State.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has flagged off the distribution of relief items to victims of the Maiduguri flood that affected nearly 2 million people.

The flood occurred earlier this month following an overflow of water from the Alau Dam. Initial reports indicate severe destruction of homes and infrastructure.

The state government has set up a rapid-response team to assess the damages in phases.

About 5,235 households resident in Gwange 1 in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council have benefited from the initial phase of the exercise conducted on Tuesday.

He has acknowledged receiving about N7.5b in donations from state governments, individuals, and corporate entities nationwide and abroad.

Zulum explained that 587 beneficiaries had their houses destroyed, 2,365 households experienced minimal destruction, and another 2,283 were partially affected.

He noted that the interventions would be in three categories. Those affected minimally received N100,000, 25kg of rice, 10kg of beans, mats, blankets, and mosquito nets. The other two categories, however, would be compensated commensurate with the destruction in their houses.

Zulum also commended the federal government, various state governments, UN agencies, development and humanitarian partners, corporate entities and individuals for supporting the people of Borno in their time of need.

Zulum, on Monday, during the inauguration of the relief disbursement committee, announced that only about N4.4b was credited to the dedicated account opened to support victims of the Maiduguri flood disaster as of Sunday, 22nd September 2024.

The governor, during the inauguration of the relief disbursement committee, committed to periodically make available to the public details of the donations made to alleviate the suffering of the flood victims.

“In the last couple of days, we have received pledges and funds amounting to about N13,195,500,000 as donations through the generosity of individuals, organisations, and institutions. As of today, we have a total sum of about N7.5b of that amount in our account,” Zulum said.

Sultan of Sokoto visits Borno over flooding.

His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, sympathised with the Shehu and the Borno State Government over the recent devastating flood disaster in Maiduguri.

The Sultan expressed his heartfelt condolences for the loss of lives and property, reaffirming the solidarity and support of the Nigerian traditional leadership.

Sultan accompanied by the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, and the Emir of Gumi, Justice Muhammadu Lawal Hassan, Emirs from Taraba, Nasarawa, and Jigawa were in attendance, demonstrating their support and solidarity.

Also, traditional rulers from the South-South region, led by King Appolus Chu, paid their respects.

The delegation’s visit underscores the importance of inter-regional cooperation and support during times of crisis. It demonstrates unity and empathy among Nigeria’s traditional institutions.