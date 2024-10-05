Zulum approaches Borno Assembly for N61bn to finance 2024 budget

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has requested the State House of Assembly for an additional N61 billion to the initial N358.7 billion total budget size which was signed into law on January 10, 2024.

The governor’s request was read on the floor of the State House of Assembly by Abdulkarim Lawan, the speaker, seeking to amend the 2024 Appropriation Act.

The supplementary budget, according official documents, would specifically target key infrastructures that were severely damaged by the September 10, 2024 flood which affected nearly two million people, completely submerging parts of Maiduguri, Borno State Capotal and its environs

In addition to the reconstruction of key infrastructures, the supplementary budget would also cover the funding of other Government’s expenditures such as emergency relief and humanitarian aid, support to farmers, economic recovery as well as environmental management.

Governor Zulum had earlier conducted the assessment of the destroyed bridges, road networks and hospitals to ascertain the extent of damage. He noted that the devastation from the flood was massive.

