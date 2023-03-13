Zipline records over 13,507 commercial deliveries in Kaduna

Zipline, an instant logistics firm, said it has made over 13,507 commercial deliveries containing more than 224,778 vaccines since its first commercial delivery in Kaduna on August 15, 2022, to date.

The deliveries include 154,305 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 1,159,176 units of medical products, and 407,889 units of consumables.

They were delivered to facilities in Gimi-Tasha, Crossing HC, Kargi, Gedage, Kaibi, Tumbau, Karre, Garun Kurama, Tashan Tsamiya, and Kaware among others.

Meanwhile, healthcare officers in Kaduna and its environs have observed great improvements in medical services since Zipline commenced commercial flight delivery of medical supplies to health facilities in the state via drones.

“Before Zipline, facilities providing basic healthcare programmes had to travel far to get drugs for registered clients when there was a shortage,” Idris Isa, the director-in-charge of the Karreh Primary Health Center, said.

According to Isa, “It was often a challenge to replenish deliveries, which always took longer than expected. But since we started working with Zipline, we place orders, and they deliver them in record time. The difference is clear, and the supply has been incredible to save more lives.”

Isa added that Zipline deliveries have helped healthcare workers improve patient care judging by the better outcomes seen in patients being treated for hypertension, pneumonia, measles, HIV, cholera, meningitis, yellow fever, malaria, tuberculosis, and pregnancy complications.

Isa said that Zipline’s instant access to medical supplies allowed staff to treat patients at the health center rather than referring them elsewhere.

He further pointed out that the previous rate of referrals was a major deterrent for people to visiting the health facility.

He commended Zipline and the government for introducing the technology that has saved lives, especially in areas where healthcare access remains a challenge.

Wada Yunusa, the director-in-charge of Ibada Health Center, commended Zipline for the timely delivery of critical medical interventions that have saved many lives, especially in cases of emergency.

According to him, “Zipline delivery to the health center has been fast and efficient. Their timely support is enabling us to deliver on our mandate with ease knowing that even when we need medication in times of emergencies, they will come to the rescue”.

Over the years, Zipline has demonstrated the capacity to work with governments and health facilities to enable health supply chains to become efficient.

Kwasu Kanchok, the community lead of Zipline in Kaduna State, said the drone delivery system has immensely contributed to the overall health delivery at the facilities it serves.

“More than 300 health facilities within 80 -100 kilometers from the host local government Kubau to Galadimawa PHC, Kauru LGA to Lere LGA, and the other communities get their essential drugs through Zipline.

“With the support of the Kaduna State Government, we are removing most of the access barriers that inhibit health delivery in the area. Health centers do not need to wait days before getting medical supplies. Now, they can get the supplies they need within 30 minutes,” Kanchok said.

On her part, Catherine Odiase, general manager of Zipline Nigeria, said, the company remains committed to ensuring that the people of Kaduna can access the care they need at health facilities.

In addition, Odiase said, it will create immediate access to medical supplies and provide coherent data to the facilities.

“We are also contributing to driving down all forms of mortality rates within Kaduna. In addition to Zipline’s technology and team, we have the leadership of the Kaduna State Government to thank for this successful partnership,” Odiase added.

Zipline, the global leader in instant logistics deliveries, has become a household name for immediate transport of medical logistics, with over 500,000 deliveries of medical commodities, over 5 million products delivered, and serving over 25 million customers across the globe.

The Kaduna State government believes the partnership is a tremendous opportunity to improve the overall health system and create employment opportunities for the citizens.