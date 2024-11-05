Zero waste: FG commits to reducing environmental waste

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its dedication to minimising environmental waste and promoting a circular economy, supporting sustainable development.

Minister of Environment Balarabe Lawal made this declaration at a sensitisation workshop for the FCT Judiciary on Circular Economy in Abuja on Monday.

The event was, organised by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and the European Union.

Lawal, who was represented by Bahijjahtu Abubakar, Director, Department of Pollution Control and Environmental Health, Ministry of Environment, said the workshop was timely and essential.

Lawal emphasised the judiciary’s vital role in advancing environmental sustainability and fostering a circular economy transition.

Read also: FG to establish National Waste Management Network to boost circular economy

“By embedding circular principles, Nigeria can create opportunities for innovation, job creation, and resource conservation. This approach prioritises sustainable production, responsible consumption, and innovative waste management solutions,” he stated.

Lawal stressed that Nigeria’s transition to a circular economy was crucial for achieving sustainable development goals and honouring global commitments.

“The judiciary plays a pivotal role in upholding environmental laws, ensuring enforcement, and promoting sustainability,” he said.

Innocent Barikor, NESREA director-general, highlighted the importance of strengthened legislative frameworks and enforcement for effective implementation.

Isa Abdulssalam, NESREA director of inspection and enforcement, emphasised the enormous benefits of a circular economy and the judiciary’s valuable role in advocating for sustainable practices.

The workshop aims to deepen judicial officers’ understanding of the circular economy, explore legal frameworks, and identify ways to promote sustainability.

Share