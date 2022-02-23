Zamfara deputy governor impeached after refusing to join APC

Mahdi Gusau, the deputy governor of Zamfara State was on Wednesday impeached by the state House of Assembly.

Reports say that Gusau was impeached at the plenary following acceptance of a report by Kulu Aliyu, a chief judge who was asked to probe charges of corruption and disloyalty against the politician.

Read also: APC adopts consensus approach, zones party chairman to the North

Gusau impeachment came months after he parted ways with Governor Matatwalle over his alleged refusal to defect with the Governor to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), prompting immediate attempts by lawmakers and the Governor’s supporters to force him out of office.