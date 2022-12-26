Yuletide: Nigerians urged to make country great

Nigerians have been urged to believe in the promises of God and work towards making the country great.

Bishop Sunday Adewole of the Saint Barnaba’s Cathedral (Anglican Communion), made the call in his Christmas message to the congregation in Ilorin, Kwara State on Sunday.

He appealed to Nigerians to take solace in God and remain hopeful for positive change in the country.

According to him every individual had contributed to the challenges bedeviling the nation.

He advised the followers to remain sincere and faithful to the leadership to change things for the better, just as he urged those serving God openly and committing sins secretly to desist from the act.

The bishop Adewole also encouraged those perpetrating evils to repent and do the right thing.