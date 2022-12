Yuletide: Music, kids and family entertainment set to wow fans at wonderland

Paramount Africa’s kid, family and youth entertainment channel brands, Nickelodeon and MTV Base have finalised a media partnership and sponsorship management deal with Magic Moment Entertainment Limited, the organisers of Wonderland Lagos.

Wonderland Lagos, a fun event for families and friends, will be held from 15 December 2022 to 02 January 2023, at the Eko Energy City, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos. This once-a-year experiential event will feature Family Entertainment (+100 unique attractions); Kiddies’ Wonderland (+20 side attractions); Wonderland Market (+500 SMEs & vendors); World Class Football (Qatar 2022 viewing); Music and Concerts also referred to as ‘Wonder X’ (+50 A-list performers) and Food court (authentic African delicacies). It will be 19 days of endless fun for everyone.

The co-founder of Magic Moment Entertainment Limited and CEO, of Balmoral Group, Ezekiel Adamu, commented on the partnership, saying, “We are excited to have Nickelodeon and MTV Base join the inaugural edition of Wonderland Lagos. The unique and collaborative relationship we have built with the Nickelodeon brand over the years has been instrumental in making this partnership possible. Together, we look to welcome and excite kids and families at Wonderland Lagos.”

Vincent Emokpaire, the co-founder of Magic Moment Entertainment Limited and CEO, of Octoplus Marketing Group, added, “We are also pleased to have MTV Base partner with us for the Wonder X experience taking place at Wonderland Lagos. The brand brings just the trendy, youthful spirit we needed for this much anticipated event.”

Read also: Technology seen making exchanges future-ready

Also speaking on the partnership, Bada Akintunde-Johnson, the Country Manager of Paramount Africa (Nigeria)said, “Our partnership with Wonderland Lagos not only creates an opportunity for us to connect with, entertain and excite our loyal fans and diverse audience pool, it also enables us to demonstrate the value we bring with our sponsorship management and media partnership capacity. We are keen to sustain the amazing spirit of collaboration and working relationship we have built with the Balmoral Group over the years and look to be part of the success story of the inaugural edition of Wonderland Lagos.”

Nickelodeon at Wonderland is set to delight kids and their families with memorable shows from their favourite characters from 17 to 23 December. It promises to be one-week of excitement and unlimited fun as Nickelodeon seeks to make Lagos a more playful place during the festive season.

Wonder X will feature appearances from Nigerian and global music talents such as Olamide, P Square, DaBaby and more.

Tickets to all the activities at Wonderland Lagos can be purchased on www.wonderlandlagos.com.For all the juicy details on how you can be part of the excitement this festive season at Wonderland Lagos, be sure to like, follow and connect with @wonderlandlagos, @nickelodeon_africa and @mtvbasewest on social media.