Yuletide: Immigration sets up disapora desk to fast track passport issuance

The Nigeria Immigration Service(NIS) has directed the immediate setting up of diaspora desks in all the International airports in the country in order to have a seamless passport process for all Nigerians coming home during the yuletide period and may be desirous of processing their passports.

The Comptroller General of the Service Isah Idris gave this directive on Monday, according to a statement by Anthony Akuneme, spokespeople of the service.

The comptroller general also directed passport offices across the country to give priority attention to citizens living outside the country and their families explaining that most of them have specific time of returning to their countries of residence.

“The CGIS affirmed the commitment of the Service to continue rendering effective and efficient service delivery to all Nigerians both at home and abroad, as well as non-Nigerians who are desirous of using any of the service windows,” the statement read.

The Service recalled that the fast track passport process for this yuletide season commenced a few weeks ago with the opening of passport offices on Saturday and will continue until 31st January 2023.