Yuletide: Ibadan Disco promises quality electricity services

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has assured customers across its network of its commitment to providing quality services during the Christmas holiday.

The IBEDC said in a statement that measures have been put in place to ensure network stability and smooth operations during the holidays.

“In anticipation of customers’ expectations during the holidays, we are fully equipped to ensure that faults are cleared as fast as possible to avoid unnecessary disruption of power supply,” it said.

The power firm advised customers to take advantage of its channels of payment, including Quickteller, etransact, Payarena, Jumia, Watu, Buypower and ATM, to pay bills and vend so as to avoid disconnection during the holiday period.

He said customers who may wish to pay in cash should do so only at any IBEDC Office, after which the customer must register his/her details and collect receipts, or pay through authorised agents.

“Customers can pay cash to IBEDC accredited agents or at IBEDC Cash Offices, but they must demand for their receipts bearing IBEDC and FETS logos as proof of payment, IBEDC will not be liable for any unverified payment. Our offices will remain opened during the holidays from 9am-3pm, you can also reach us via our customer care line-0700123999 or email us at customercare@ibedc.com,” the firm said.

It encouraged motorists to avoid drinking under the influence of alcohol and observe traffic rules to prevent collision with electrical poles and other accidents.

“Ensure proper supervision of your children and wards to prevent domestic and electrical accidents this period, avoid cooking or trading under a high-tension wire, switch off all electrical appliances not in use, and please, do not engage quacks to fix any electrical faults,” IBEDC said.