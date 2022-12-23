Yuletide: FRSC sets up traffic control in Lokoja-Abuja , Okene, Ajaokuta, other major roads in Kogi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has set up traffic control camps at Katon Karfe, Natako, Zariagi, Kabba, Ajaokuta and Okene for easy 24-hour traffic control and rescue operations on Lokoja-Abuja highway and other major roads in Kogi State.

The state Sector Commander of FRSC, Stephen Dawulung disclosed this on Thursday in Lokojà, adding that the establishment of the camps was part of efforts to ensure smooth vehicular movement during Christmas an New Years festive periods.

Dawulung pointed out that Lokoja-Abuja highway, Lokoja -Okene road, Obajana junction and other points notorious for gridlock in the state will come under special attention of the corps during the coming festive periods.

He said: “FRSC will deploy 870 personnel, 22 patrol vehicles, three ambulances and tow trucks to critical routes and accident prone areas in Kogi State to ensure

robust enforcement.”

According to him, this to ensure effective traffic control, prompt removal of obstructions and prompt rescue operations toward the enhancement of safe and free flow of traffic from the North to the South.

Dawulung spoke while flagging off the 2022 ” End of Year 2022 Special Intervention Sensitisation Campaign For Gridlock and Crash Prone Areas Nationwide”

The campaign, which has the theme: ‘Driving tired is as dangerous as driving drunk:Observe 30 minutes rest period after every four hours,’ was the sole initiative of the Acting Corps Marshall of FRSC, Dauda Ali-Biu.

Kogi roads serve as links between the North, East, South-South and South Western parts of Nigeria.

He said: “We hope to work in synergy with other relevant stakeholders and security agencies to achieve this goal” .

The Sector Commander said that the command began its special patrol operation for the yuletide since Dec 20 with Zero Tolerance to road traffic crashes and fatality to end on January 4, 2023.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s always within the yuletide that the practice of long and unbroken hours becomes more pronounced considering the surge in socio- economic activities and large number of passengers/ commuters, which tempts drivers to stretch their limits day and night to make more gains.

“In the process, it exposes drivers to fatigue, drowsiness and sleep with the highest likelihood of crashes with high fatalities.

“Sadly, this is to the detriment of their (motorists)

safety and other road users as journeys often times

result to crashes with high rates of fatality,” he said.

According to him, “To checkmate this, the special intervention Sensitisation Campaign embarked upon today, Dec 22, is part of the means adopted by the corps to allow safe and free flow of traffic during the yuletide”.

Dawulung commended federal and state governments

for the rehabilitation of some roads within the state

which he said has enhanced traffic flow on major

roads in Kogi.

He wished all road users safe trips to their destinations, as he urged motorists plying routes in the state to be disciplined, cautious, patient and obedient to traffic rules and regulations.

He urged the public to remember that road safety was

a shared responsibility so, “we need to play our roles

well to be alive.”

The special intervention Sensitisation Campaign rally began at the Obajana junction to other axis around the junction with the sharing of flyers and other rally at FRSC Zariagi Unit Command.